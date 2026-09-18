Pecko didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Royals, striking out four while allowing one run on three hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He picked up his first hold of the season.

Working in long relief for the Astros on Thursday, Pecko delivered a strong performance out of the bullpen. The rookie right-hander has been a serviceable addition to the Houston pitching staff since being promoted to the major leagues, giving up one run while working at least 4.1 innings in three consecutive outings. He should have some streaming appeal in remaining fantasy leagues for next week's scheduled appearance in pitcher-friendly Seattle, where he'll bring a 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB over 28.2 innings.