Astros' Evan Gattis: Avoids arbitration
Gattis agreed to a one-year, $6.7 million deal with the Astros on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports.
This was the final year that Gattis is an arbitration-eligible player, as the 31-year-old benefited with a $1.5 million raise. Heading into 2018, Gattis is expected to be the primary designated hitter for the Astros, while Max Stassi will move into the reserve role behind Brian McCann at the catching position. During the 2017 campaign, Gattis slashed .263/.311/.457 with 12 home runs and 55 RBI in 84 games.
More News
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...