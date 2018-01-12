Astros' Evan Gattis: Avoids arbitration

Gattis agreed to a one-year, $6.7 million deal with the Astros on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports.

This was the final year that Gattis is an arbitration-eligible player, as the 31-year-old benefited with a $1.5 million raise. Heading into 2018, Gattis is expected to be the primary designated hitter for the Astros, while Max Stassi will move into the reserve role behind Brian McCann at the catching position. During the 2017 campaign, Gattis slashed .263/.311/.457 with 12 home runs and 55 RBI in 84 games.