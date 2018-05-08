Astros' Evan Gattis: Back in starting lineup Monday
Gattis started for the first time in six games and went 1-for-5 in Monday's 16-2 win over the Athletics.
Part of Gattis' absence from the starting lineup was due to Houston playing in a National League city over the weekend, but the designated hitter/catcher has earned his downtime with a .535 OPS for the season. When the Astros vaunted lineup is hitting like it did Monday, Gattis' lowly production can be hidden, but that hasn't always been the case so far in 2018. Manager A.J. Hinch told Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle that for Gattis to continue to get consistent at-bats at DH, there needs to be more production. As such, the manager has started to spread out DH opportunities among others, which takes playing time away from Gattis.
