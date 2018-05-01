Astros' Evan Gattis: Bats ninth Monday
Gattis batted ninth in the order and went 0-for-3 in Monday's 2-1 win over the Yankees.
Gattis hitting between the fifth and seventh spots, but has been dropped to the lower third lately. That's what a .200 batting average, a .581 OPS and 28.1 K% will do to a hitter. He remains the team's primary designated hitter, but at this rate, that role may not last too much longer. Working in his favor, though, is that several Astros are underwhelming with the bat -- Marwin Gonzalez, Jake Marisnick and Derek Fisher -- so there isn't an obvious replacement for Gattis.
More News
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...