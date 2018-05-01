Astros' Evan Gattis: Bats ninth Monday

Gattis batted ninth in the order and went 0-for-3 in Monday's 2-1 win over the Yankees.

Gattis hitting between the fifth and seventh spots, but has been dropped to the lower third lately. That's what a .200 batting average, a .581 OPS and 28.1 K% will do to a hitter. He remains the team's primary designated hitter, but at this rate, that role may not last too much longer. Working in his favor, though, is that several Astros are underwhelming with the bat -- Marwin Gonzalez, Jake Marisnick and Derek Fisher -- so there isn't an obvious replacement for Gattis.