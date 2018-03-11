Astros' Evan Gattis: Being prepped for regular-season role
Manager A.J. Hinch said he's already started to employ Gattis in an effort to replicate what will happen to him during the regular season, Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Houston expected to carry three catchers, Gattis needs to get comfortable with having a few days off from catching, and then going back behind the plate. That involves finding a rhythm, throwing, blocking and game calling. We saw Hinch's plan this past week. Gattis served as the designated hitter Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, and then went behind the plate Thursday after an off day. If the shuttling between spots doesn't hurt Gattis' bat, this shouldn't impact his fantasy value much in 2018, as he's already qualified as a catcher. However, going forward he could be a DH-only depending on how many catcher starts he gets this season.
