Astros' Evan Gattis: Blasts 12th home run Saturday

Gattis went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer Saturday against the Angels.

Gattis smashed his 12th home run of the season to break open a 1-0 game to help lead the Astros to a divisional victory. Although he's been a part-time player, he's an excellent option in leagues that allow daily lineup changes, as his .264 batting average and .463 slugging percentage are extremely useful at the catcher position.