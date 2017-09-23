Play

Astros' Evan Gattis: Blasts 12th home run Saturday

Gattis went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer Saturday against the Angels.

Gattis smashed his 12th home run of the season to break open a 1-0 game to help lead the Astros to a divisional victory. Although he's been a part-time player, he's an excellent option in leagues that allow daily lineup changes, as his .264 batting average and .463 slugging percentage are extremely useful at the catcher position.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast