Astros' Evan Gattis: Blasts 20th homer

Gattis went 3-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 11-2 loss to the Rangers.

It's his first multi-hit performance since July 7, and Gattis' .214 (12-for-56) batting average on the month is reminiscent of his early-season struggles. He does have five homers and 10 RBI in 16 games, however, and Friday's blast was his 20th of the year -- the fifth time in six seasons he's hit that mark.