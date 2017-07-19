Astros' Evan Gattis: Blasts two homers Tuesday

Gattis went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Seattle.

The two bombs give Gattis 10 home runs over just 200 at-bats. He's just a part-timer in this potent Astros offense, but for those in daily transactions leagues, Gattis can be a weapon. He's homered in five of his last seven starts and six of his last 10.