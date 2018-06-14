Astros' Evan Gattis: Blasts two more homers Wednesday

Gattis homered twice and knocked in five in a 2-for-3 game Wednesday against the Athletics.

Gattis has treated the Athletics pitching staff like batting practice this series, as he has hammered three doubles and a homer with 10 knocked in over the first two games. This series alone has boosted Gattis's batting line from .233/.296/.444 to .246/.308/.503. Unfortunately, Gattis doesn't get to play the A's every day, but he'll get one more crack at them Thursday afternoon.