Astros' Evan Gattis: Breaks hitless skein
Gattis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Tigers.
Gattis followed Josh Reddick in a fifth-inning, back-to-back homer barrage that chased Detroit starter Michael Fulmer. The blast was Gattis' first hit in 20 at-bats and 19th for the season, second-most on the Astros behind All-Star Alex Bregman.
