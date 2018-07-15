Astros' Evan Gattis: Breaks hitless stretch

Gattis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Tigers.

Gattis followed Josh Reddick in a fifth-inning, back-to-back homer barrage that chased Detroit starter Michael Fulmer. The blast was Gattis' first hit in 20 at-bats and 19th big fly for the season, ranking him second on the Astros behind All-Star Alex Bregman.

