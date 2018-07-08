Astros' Evan Gattis: Checks out of lineup

Gattis is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.

With the Astros giving leadoff man George Springer a day out of the outfield and deploying him as designated hitter, there won't be any room for Gattis. The day off won't ruin what has been a productive series for the 31-year-old, who went 5-for-12 with three extra-base hits, five RBI and three runs over the first three games against the White Sox.