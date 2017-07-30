Astros' Evan Gattis: Collects three hits Saturday
Gattis went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Tigers.
Gattis' 11th bomb of the year gave the Astros a two-run lead in the first inning of a game they'd go on to lose. Although he's not in the Astros' lineup every day, his .287/.341/.507 slash line makes him an outstanding option at catcher in almost every fantasy format.
