Astros' Evan Gattis: Collects three hits Saturday

Gattis went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Tigers.

Gattis' 11th bomb of the year gave the Astros a two-run lead in the first inning of a game they'd go on to lose. Although he's not in the Astros' lineup every day, his .287/.341/.507 slash line makes him an outstanding option at catcher in almost every fantasy format.

