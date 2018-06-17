Astros' Evan Gattis: Collects three singles in win
Gattis went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in a 7-4 win over the Royals on Sunday.
At the end of April, Gattis was hitting just .200 with one home run. Now, the 31-year-old slugger owns a .255/.311/.510 slash line with 14 homers and 47 RBI. He has seven multi-hit performances so far in June while striking out just 12 times. It looks like Gattis will reach the 20-homer mark for the fifth time in his six MLB seasons.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...