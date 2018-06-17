Astros' Evan Gattis: Collects three singles in win

Gattis went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in a 7-4 win over the Royals on Sunday.

At the end of April, Gattis was hitting just .200 with one home run. Now, the 31-year-old slugger owns a .255/.311/.510 slash line with 14 homers and 47 RBI. He has seven multi-hit performances so far in June while striking out just 12 times. It looks like Gattis will reach the 20-homer mark for the fifth time in his six MLB seasons.