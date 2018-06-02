Astros' Evan Gattis: Continues homer barrage

Gattis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Sox.

Gattis has seven homers and 18 RBI over the last 16 games. He was in danger of losing his role as the primary designated hitter when he had one home run and was hitting .196 through 40 games, but Gattis has turned it around since then and has his batting average up to .236.

More News
Our Latest Stories