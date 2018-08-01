Astros' Evan Gattis: Cranks 21st homer

Gattis went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Gattis helped break a 1-1 tie with his two-run shot in the sixth inning, and Houston wouldn't relinquish the lead the rest of the way. The 31-year-old's bat cooled off a bit earlier in the month, but he's now 7-for-19 (.368) with a pair of home runs over his last five games and remains on track for the second 30-homer campaign of his career.