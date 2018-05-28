Astros' Evan Gattis: Drive in four

Gattis went 2-for-6 with two home runs, two runs scored and four RBI Sunday in the loss to the Indians.

Gattis gave Houston a five-run lead after belting a three-run homer in the eighth inning, but the Indians would respond to send the game to extras -- he would homer again in the 13th. Following Sunday's performance, Gattis is hitting .230 with six home runs and 21 RBI through 44 games. He'll look to keep up his recent power surge in Monday's series opener against the Yankees.