Astros' Evan Gattis: Drives in three

Gattis went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Rangers.

Gattis took left-hander Cole Hamels deep for a two-run home run in the fourth inning for his 10th home run of the season. He continues to hit for plenty of power against southpaws, as he entered Thursday's game with a .484 slugging percentage in 62 at-bats against them. this season After a slow start to the campaign, Gattis has nine home runs in the past 30 days.