Astros' Evan Gattis: Enters franchise record book

Gattis went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

Gattis has turned in a month for the record books, literally. The three RBI give him 30 for the month of June, establishing a new franchise record for RBI in a month. Jose Cruz (1984) and Jimmy Wynn (1967) shared the previous record of 29. Gattis has been the comeback story of the season for the Astros. His role as the designated hitter was in peril mid-May, when he was sitting on a .191 batting average with one home run and eight RBI.