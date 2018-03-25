Astros' Evan Gattis: Exits after hit by pitch

Gattis was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins after being struck by a pitch in the left elbow, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

X-rays conducted on Gattis' elbow came back negative, with the Astros' projected designated hitter only dealing with some minor swelling. Gattis said he expects to be fine for the start of the season, but fantasy owners will nonetheless want to keep tabs on the situation before setting their weekly lineups ahead of Opening Day.