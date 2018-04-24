Astros' Evan Gattis: Gets breather Tuesday
Gattis is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gattis is off to a sluggish start to the season, hitting just .205/.293/.315 through 82 plate appearances, so he'll get the day off to clear his head after starting seven of the past eight games. George Springer will slide to DH in his place, opening up a spot in center field for Derek Fisher.
