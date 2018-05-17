Astros' Evan Gattis: Gives Verlander all he needs
Gattis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Angels.
Gattis was the source of all offense for the Astros and that was enough for Justin Verlander, who went the distance for the shutout win. The 31-year-old Gattis' batting average (.212) still hurts, but he's hit safely in seven of the last eight games while homering three times with six RBI during that stretch.
