Astros' Evan Gattis: Heads to bench Thursday

Gattis is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.

Gattis has responded after a poor start to the season, slashing .281/.342/.609 with six home runs in 64 at-bats in May, after hitting only one home run in the first month-plus of the season. Jose Altuve will serve as the Astros' designated hitter Thursday with Marwin Gonzalez taking over at second base.