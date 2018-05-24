Astros' Evan Gattis: Heads to bench Thursday

Gattis is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians.

Gattis will head to the bench for Thursday's series opener while Yulieski Gurriel slides to DH and Marwin Gonzalez picks up a start at first base. While the veteran has recently picked it up at the dish, he's still hitting a lackluster .213/.276/.369 with four homers through 42 games this season.