Astros' Evan Gattis: Hits bench in Philadelphia

Gattis is out of the lineup Monday against the Phillies, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The long-term injury to Carlos Correa (thumb) has opened up more starting opportunities for Gattis lately while manager A.J. Hinch shuffles up his lineup, but with the no DH spot available for the three-game series in Philadelphia, Gattis may find himself on the bench a little more frequently this week. Gattis is hitting .341 with five home runs in July, providing the Astros with a valuable power source in the heart of the order when he's started.