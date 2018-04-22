Astros' Evan Gattis: Hits first homer

Gattis went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in Sunday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.

It took 21 games for Gattis to hit his first homer. The 31-year-old has averaged a homer every 5.2 games during his career, so one could say Gattis was due. He's been dropped in the batting order to the lower third and is hitting .217 with one homer and eight RBI over 69 at-bats. As the team's primary designated hitter, Gattis should get 500 plate appearances and the home run potential that comes with that, but he's under-performing early in 2018.