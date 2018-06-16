Astros' Evan Gattis: Hits grand slam in win Friday
Gattis went 2-for-4 with a double, a grand slam and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Royals.
Gattis hit a go-ahead home run -- his 14th of the year -- with the bases loaded off starter Jake Junis in the sixth inning, and later slashed a double off reliever Justin Grimm in the eighth. The multi-hit game was Gattis' sixth in his last nine contests, bringing his batting average to the .250 mark on the year. The 31-year-old leads his ball club with 46 RBI and a .515 slugging percentage.
