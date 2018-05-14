Astros' Evan Gattis: Homers in second straight game

Gattis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-1 win over Texas.

On cue, after manager A.J. Hinch threatened Gattis' playing time early last week because of limited production, the designated hitter has hit in five straight games, including home runs in the last two. He's showing signs of breaking out of a season-long slump, so Hinch may keep getting Gattis regular at-bats this week.