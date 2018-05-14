Astros' Evan Gattis: Homers in second straight game
Gattis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-1 win over Texas.
On cue, after manager A.J. Hinch threatened Gattis' playing time early last week because of limited production, the designated hitter has hit in five straight games, including home runs in the last two. He's showing signs of breaking out of a season-long slump, so Hinch may keep getting Gattis regular at-bats this week.
More News
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Slugs second homer Saturday•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Out of lineup against Oakland•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Back in starting lineup Monday•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: On bench again Sunday•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Sits for second straight game•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...