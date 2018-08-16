Astros' Evan Gattis: Leads homer barrage against Rockies

Gattis went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 12-1 rout of the Rockies.

The Astros went yard five times in total off Colorado pitching, with Gattis' pair being his first home runs in August. The slugger now has a .240/.297/.491 slash line on the year with 23 homers and 70 RBI in 105 games.