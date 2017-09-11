Astros' Evan Gattis: Makes first appearance off DL

Gattis served as Houston's designated hitter Sunday, going 0-for-3 in a 10-2 loss to the Athletics.

Gattis, who had missed 10 games due to the effects of a concussion, was activated Saturday but didn't appear in that day's doubleheader. With extra catchers on the roster during the month of September and Carlos Beltran's average hovering around .230, Gattis could get regular at-bats as the team's DH over the final weeks of the season.