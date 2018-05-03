Astros' Evan Gattis: Not in Thursday's lineup
Gattis is out of the lineup against the Yankees on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gattis will remain on the bench for the second straight game while Yulieski Gurriel gets a start as the club's DH for the series finale. Over 26 games this season, Gattis is slashing .193/.272/.289 with one home run and eight RBI.
