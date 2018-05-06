Astros' Evan Gattis: On bench again Sunday

Gattis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

With no designated hitter available in Arizona, Gattis has unsurprisingly been on the bench for all three games of the interleague series. The Astros will resume American League play Monday in Oakland, but there's no guarantee Gattis will be back in the lineup with manager A.J. Hinch having taken a committee approach to the DH spot of late. With Gattis' OPS having fallen more than 200 points from his 2017 mark, he'll likely be merely a part-time player for Houston until he rediscovers his power stroke and cuts down on his strikeouts.