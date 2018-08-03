Astros' Evan Gattis: Out of Friday's lineup
Gattis is not in the lineup against the Dodgers on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gattis will take a seat on the bench since the Astros won't have the services of a designated hitter during their three-game set in Los Angeles. Since Gattis has only logged one start all year outside of the DH spot -- he caught against the White Sox in April -- don't expect to see him utilized outside of a pinch-hitting role this weekend.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.