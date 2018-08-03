Astros' Evan Gattis: Out of Friday's lineup

Gattis is not in the lineup against the Dodgers on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Gattis will take a seat on the bench since the Astros won't have the services of a designated hitter during their three-game set in Los Angeles. Since Gattis has only logged one start all year outside of the DH spot -- he caught against the White Sox in April -- don't expect to see him utilized outside of a pinch-hitting role this weekend.