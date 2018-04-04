Astros' Evan Gattis: Out of lineup against Baltimore

Gattis is not in the lineup against the Orioles on Wednesday, Hunter Atkins of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Gattis will receive a day off after starting the club's first six games of the season, going 6-for-23 with four doubles and three RBI out of the DH spot. In his place, George Springer will take on the designated hitting duties while Derek Fisher gets another start in the outfield.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories