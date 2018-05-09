Astros' Evan Gattis: Out of lineup against Oakland

Gattis is not in the lineup versus the Athletics on Wednesday.

Gattis will take a seat for the series finale after going 2-for-8 during the first two games in Oakland. In his place, George Springer will serve as the club's designated hitter while Derek Fisher and Jake Marisnick each receive starts in the outfield.

