Astros' Evan Gattis: Out of lineup Friday
Gattis is not in the lineup against the White sox on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gattis will get a standard day off following four straight starts. In his place, George Spring will man the designated hitting duties and Derek Fisher will get a start in center field.
More News
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...