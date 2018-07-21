Astros' Evan Gattis: Out of lineup Saturday

Gattis is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Gattis will head to the bench Saturday as he is currently mired in a 2-for-27 slump over his last seven games. Tony Kemp will serve as designated hitter and bat seventh Saturday for the Astros.

More News
Our Latest Stories