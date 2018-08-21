Astros' Evan Gattis: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Gattis is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gattis started the last eight games, going 4-for-28 in 30 plate appearances, although three of those hits were home runs. The 32-year-old is slashing .202/.260/.474 since the start of July, finding little consistency besides the nine home runs in 127 plate appearances.