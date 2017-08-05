Astros' Evan Gattis: Out with concussion
Gattis was out Friday with a concussion, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gattis was hit in the head by a bat during Thursday's game, but was allowed to finish the game. Expect the Astros to put Gattis on the 7-day disabled list before Saturday's game, but an official move has not yet been made. Juan Centeno could be recalled from Triple-A to take Gattis's spot as backup catcher.
