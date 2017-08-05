Astros' Evan Gattis: Placed on concussion DL

Gattis was placed on the 7-day concussion DL on Saturday.

This was little more than a formality after Gattis was diagnosed with a concussion Friday. He was hit in the head by a bat during Thursday's game. The Astros have not yet given any indication as to how long they expect to be without Gattis, but Juan Centeno was brought up and will help Brian McCann with catching duties in the meantime.