Astros' Evan Gattis: Plays in Tuesday's exhibition finale

Gattis (elbow) came off the bench to catch four innings in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Brewers.

Gattis got whacked on the elbow by an errant pitch Saturday and hadn't played since. It's notable that came in to catch, indicating the elbow is fine. He's expected to get regular duty at designated hitter, while Max Stassi serves as the primary backup to Brian McCann at catcher.

