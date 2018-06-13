Astros' Evan Gattis: Puts hurt on Athletics

Gattis went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.

Gattis was part of a second-inning wrecking crew that obliterated Oakland's early lead. After Carlos Correa tied the game with a homer, three batters later Gattis gave the Astros the lead permanently with a three-run shot, his third in the last six games. He later chased A's starter Daniel Mengden with a fifth-inning double that knocked in two more. The bearded, burly designated hitter, who had been in danger of losing his job last month, turned his season around May 12, in a nondescript game against the last-place Rangers, when he hit his second homer of the year. Since that night, Gattis is hitting .287 (25-for-87) with 10 home runs, 29 RBI and 17 runs over 25 games.