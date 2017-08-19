Astros' Evan Gattis: Rehab assignment looming
Gattis (concussion) is in line to begin a rehabilitation assignment early next week, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gattis took batting practice against a pair of Houston's rehabbing relievers, Will Harris (shoulder) and Tony Sipp (calf), both of whom are expected to join the catcher on rehab next week. Gattis was placed on the concussion list Aug. 5, and his symptoms lingered until earlier this week. Friday's batting-practice session was his second such one since Wednesday.
