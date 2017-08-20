Astros' Evan Gattis: Rehab assignment set for Tuesday
Gattis (concussion) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gattis was able to workout behind the plate with no issues over the weekend, clearing the way for him to head out on a rehab assignment. He's expected to play catcher for six or seven innings Tuesday, serve as the DH on Wednesday, and then return to catcher on Thursday before possibly returning to the Astros. When he returns, he should resume his timeshare behind the dish with Brian McCann (knee).
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...