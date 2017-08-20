Astros' Evan Gattis: Rehab assignment set for Tuesday

Gattis (concussion) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gattis was able to workout behind the plate with no issues over the weekend, clearing the way for him to head out on a rehab assignment. He's expected to play catcher for six or seven innings Tuesday, serve as the DH on Wednesday, and then return to catcher on Thursday before possibly returning to the Astros. When he returns, he should resume his timeshare behind the dish with Brian McCann (knee).