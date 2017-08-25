Astros' Evan Gattis: Reinstated from disabled list Friday

Gattis (concussion) was activated from the disabled list prior to Friday's game against the Angels.

Gattis has been out since Aug. 4 while dealing with a concussion, but was able to compete a couple of rehab outings over the last week, and should be ready for action moving forward. The 31-year-old figures to see a decent amount of time in the lineup, backing up Brian McCann and Carlos Beltran at catcher and DH, respectively. In a corresponding move, the club placed Max Stassi on the 10-day DL with left hand inflammation.