Astros' Evan Gattis: Remains on bench Sunday
Gattis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics.
Gattis will be on the bench for the fourth time in five games, making it apparent he's no longer locked into a near-everyday role for the Astros in light of his miserable start to the campaign. Rather than deploying another player on the roster purely as a primary designated hitter, the Astros have simply been rotating a number of everyday position players into the spot to afford them a day of rest from the field. Jose Altuve will receive a turn as the club's DH on Sunday.
