Astros' Evan Gattis: Remains on bench Tuesday

Gattis is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants.

Gattis will stick on the bench for a fifth straight game with the Astros once again playing in a National League ballpark with no designated hitter available. Look for the slugger to rejoin the lineup when the Astros return home to face the Mariners on Thursday.

