Astros' Evan Gattis: Rests Wednesday

Gattis is not in the lineup against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Gattis will spend Wednesday's matinee on the bench following five straight starts in the lineup. After missing a decent portion of time in the second half due to a wrist injury and concussion, manager A.J. Hinch has been trying to get Gattis as many at-bats as possible before the beginning of the playoffs. Brian McCann will set up behind the plate for Wednesday's affair, but Gattis could be right back in the starting nine for Thursday's series opener against Boston.