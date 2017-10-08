Astros' Evan Gattis: Returns to bench Sunday

Gattis is not in the lineup for Sunday's ALDS Game 3 against the Red Sox.

Gattis was given the nod as the team's designated hitter in the first two games of the series, but he'll head to the bench as manager A.J. Hinch deploys Carlos Beltran in the DH slot against Doug Fister and the Red Sox. Gattis performed well in Games 1 and 2, going 3-for-6 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI. He figures to continue seeing a healthy amount of playing time if the Astros advance to the next round of the postseason.