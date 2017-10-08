Astros' Evan Gattis: Returns to bench Sunday
Gattis is not in the lineup for Sunday's ALDS Game 3 against the Red Sox.
Gattis was given the nod as the team's designated hitter in the first two games of the series, but he'll head to the bench as manager A.J. Hinch deploys Carlos Beltran in the DH slot against Doug Fister and the Red Sox. Gattis performed well in Games 1 and 2, going 3-for-6 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI. He figures to continue seeing a healthy amount of playing time if the Astros advance to the next round of the postseason.
More News
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...