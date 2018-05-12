Astros' Evan Gattis: Returns to lineup Friday

Gattis was back in the starting lineup as designated hitter and went 1-for-3 in Friday's loss to the Rangers.

Gattis got the lone hit allowed by Texas pitchers and extended his hitting streak to three games. He entered the game on a 2-for-22 slide, which reached 23 at-bats before his seeing-eye single in the fifth inning, and has just three RBI since April 12. Manager A.J. Hinch told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle that Gattis has missed some pitches he normally hammers. Hinch acknowledged in Oakland earlier this week that he'll be spreading the DH at-bats in light of Gattis' lack of production. The 31-year-old is hitting .196/.264/.278 after Friday's game.