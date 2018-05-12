Astros' Evan Gattis: Returns to lineup Friday
Gattis was back in the starting lineup as designated hitter and went 1-for-3 in Friday's loss to the Rangers.
Gattis got the lone hit allowed by Texas pitchers and extended his hitting streak to three games. He entered the game on a 2-for-22 slide, which reached 23 at-bats before his seeing-eye single in the fifth inning, and has just three RBI since April 12. Manager A.J. Hinch told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle that Gattis has missed some pitches he normally hammers. Hinch acknowledged in Oakland earlier this week that he'll be spreading the DH at-bats in light of Gattis' lack of production. The 31-year-old is hitting .196/.264/.278 after Friday's game.
More News
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Out of lineup against Oakland•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Back in starting lineup Monday•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: On bench again Sunday•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Sits for second straight game•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Out of lineup against Yankees•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.